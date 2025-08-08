Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $640.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $776.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $633.20 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

