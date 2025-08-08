Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.91 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,408 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

