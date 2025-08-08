Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3824594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
