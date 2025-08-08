eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Arete Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Arete Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. eBay has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 901,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $4,404,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 351,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

