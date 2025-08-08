Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $359.27 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

