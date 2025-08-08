Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 59.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 59,226 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

