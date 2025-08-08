Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 478,000 shares, anincreaseof53.6% from the June 30th total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $109.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

