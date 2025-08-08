Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.