Devve Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $375.59 Thousand (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Devve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Devve has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $375.59 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devve has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,549.39 or 1.00041537 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.10 or 0.99876486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official website is www.devve.io. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 92,925,633.61802002 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.47442451 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $357,192.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

