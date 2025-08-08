Deutsche Bank AG Sells 169,018 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 169,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $434,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.54.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.