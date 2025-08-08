Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 697,069 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 697,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Target worth $237,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,143 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

