Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $272,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

TT stock opened at $428.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

