Deutsche Bank AG Has $303.07 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $303,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $12,181,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 163,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $102.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

