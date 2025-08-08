Deutsche Bank AG Has $246.78 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510,333 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $246,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after acquiring an additional 918,559 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 233,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $449,730,000 after acquiring an additional 230,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

NSC stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

