CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

