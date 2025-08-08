CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of 1,066.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,066.7%.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Insider Activity

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 102,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $484,235.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,262,775 shares in the company, valued at $95,437,670.25. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,005,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,386.90. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.