Critical Comparison: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dundee Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 37.07% 21.79% 18.98% AngloGold Ashanti 23.60% 24.25% 14.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dundee Precious Metals and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 4 0 2.50

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $47.30, suggesting a potential downside of 18.51%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Dundee Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and AngloGold Ashanti”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million 4.82 $235.88 million $1.40 12.53 AngloGold Ashanti $5.79 billion 4.21 $1.00 billion $3.76 15.44

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats AngloGold Ashanti on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

