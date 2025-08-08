Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 124.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,468 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CRH were worth $187,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 35.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 568,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $13,196,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 62,207 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.