Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th. This is a 56.5% increase from Credit Corp Group's previous final dividend of $0.23.

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

