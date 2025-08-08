Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th. This is a 56.5% increase from Credit Corp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
Credit Corp Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90.
About Credit Corp Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Corp Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.