Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

