Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,064,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $260,673,000 after purchasing an additional 538,854 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,960.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. New Street Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

