CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Insider Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 37,396 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CocaCola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $70.41 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
