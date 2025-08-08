CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) President Sells $656,200.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the second quarter valued at about $15,090,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YOU

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.