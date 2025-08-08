CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) President Sells $656,200.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CLEAR Secure Stock Performance
Shares of YOU opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.88.
CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the second quarter valued at about $15,090,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About CLEAR Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
