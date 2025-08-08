Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AEP opened at $113.73 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

