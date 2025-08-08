Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $228,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after purchasing an additional 144,445 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 216,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 194,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $311.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

