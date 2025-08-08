Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Price Performance
CHYI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chykingyoung Investment Development
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.