Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Price Performance

CHYI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

