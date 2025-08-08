Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,765,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $882,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

