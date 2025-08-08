Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chevron by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after purchasing an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

CVX opened at $153.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

