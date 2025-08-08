Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 194,350 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 194,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Amphenol worth $456,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

NYSE:APH opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

