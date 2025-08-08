Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $602.92 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Micron Technology worth $602,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $9,004,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,864. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

