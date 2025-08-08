Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 61,432 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $836,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $375.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $372.35 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

