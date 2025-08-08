Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Northland Capmk raised Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.45.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:LEU opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 380.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.