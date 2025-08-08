Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.05.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.9%

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.33. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.72 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.