CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.28 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,513,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,218,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 609,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,214,000 after acquiring an additional 308,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE MMC opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.