Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $417.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

