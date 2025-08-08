Cardenas Alberto De Sells 10,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.83. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in MasTec by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price objective on MasTec in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.