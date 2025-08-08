Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,713,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

