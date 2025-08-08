Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $964,000 Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

NYSE AMT opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

