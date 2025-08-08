Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Sells 2,641 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 131,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

