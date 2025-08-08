Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $121,575,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $110,942,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5,880.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.