Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases 13,836 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in AT&T were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $160,747,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

