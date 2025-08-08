Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $665,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,403 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,841,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,699 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 367,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 248,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.