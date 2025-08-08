Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $1.52 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,747,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,329,000 after acquiring an additional 161,220 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,482,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

