Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys 20,335 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $91.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

