Brookmont Capital Management Sells 909 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

