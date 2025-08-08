Brookmont Capital Management Sells 540 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.