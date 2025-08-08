Brookmont Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.