Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

