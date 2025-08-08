Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

