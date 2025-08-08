Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

